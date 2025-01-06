Orange Cassidy Discusses AEW's Backstage Environment

Following the acrimonious circumstances of CM Punk's exit, several wrestlers, including MJF and Samoa Joe, have spoken about the togetherness that exists in the AEW locker room, with Orange Cassidy the latest to speak positively about it.

Cassidy talked about the backstage dynamics in AEW on "The Shaky Experience" podcast, explaining how everyone is trying to help each other out, while there is also a bit of healthy competition between the stars.

"The locker room, to me, when we walk around, we all want to do our very best, and I feel at AEW, we are trying to cultivate an idea of 'we should help each other do our best.' It is competitive, but I feel it's the healthy competition," said Cassidy.

The former AEW International Champion stated that he's motivated to do better when he watches his peers put on great matches. Cassidy thinks that the vibe backstage is positive right now, thanks, in part, to the healthy competition.

"It helps drive me do my best as well [watching others wrestle in AEW]. I feel that it shouldn't be a [case of], 'I want to get to the top so I'm gonna step on you to get there,' but I think it should be, 'I want to go to the top but we should all help each other climb the ladder to get to the top,'" he said. "It is the healthy competition of, 'I want to have the best performance or best match.' I feel like it's a positive place right now."

Cassidy said it can be daunting when he watches wrestlers like Kenny Omega or Will Ospreay put on incredible matches, but feels that every star in AEW brings something unique, which is what he aims to do. He also pointed out how there are several young wrestlers on the AEW roster who are attentive and eager to learn and grow in the promotion.

