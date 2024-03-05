Samoa Joe Addresses Backstage Feeling In AEW Locker Room Following Revolution PPV

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has talked about the locker room morale currently in AEW, compared to how it was last year.

2023 was a turbulent time for AEW. Between backstage incidents, injuries, and everything in between, some fans may not look back on that time of AEW too fondly. However, when Joe was asked at the Revolution post-show media scrum about the turbulence of last year compared to the locker room morale today, he has a positive outlook.

"That was last year, I mean this is the AEW underneath my reign. As far as our locker room and stuff, I don't think it's ever been tighter, I don't think it's ever been better," declared Joe. "There's an enthusiasm backstage that is infectious and it's because we have so much new burgeoning talent, we have so many new opportunities to go out there and entertain the crowd with the people we have at our disposal."

Joe explained that there is a genuine excitement in the AEW locker room that has helped bring back the spirit of AEW he feels has been missing for a while. The fact that he is the World Champion at such a positive time in AEW's history is something Joe is happy with, and he's looking forward to seeing what comes next. What is next for Joe is Wardlow, who won the All-Star Scramble match at Revolution, and is guaranteed a shot at Joe's title.

Despite a few scares in his three-way match with Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe was able to walk out of AEW Revolution as the AEW World Champion. Joe forced Page to tap out, in what was his second title defense since dethroning MJF at Worlds End in December 2023.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.