MJF Discusses AEW Locker Room & Work Environment

Despite being at the forefront of AEW's most recent alleged backstage incident, leading to the suspension of one of the biggest talents in its women's division, American Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is confident in the positive atmosphere backstage and the work environment at AEW overall. The champion did a media tour in England ahead of All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25 (where he will be defending his championship against Will Ospreay) and spoke to WrestleTalk in their studio. In the interview, MJF was asked about the "inmates running the asylum" reputation of the company. MJF, who claimed he was being "totally transparent," said it's a shame when things get leaked, because much of the time the rumors aren't true, or "completely blown out of proportion."

Advertisement

"The locker room's never been tighter. It's never been a better work environment," he said. "It feels like everybody's unified, not just in hating me, but they all seem to be getting along. It seems like a genuine team effort right now, and it seems like everybody believes in All Elite Wrestling and is trying to push All Elite Wrestling further. We are very close, from what I understand, to getting an answer on whether or not we're going to get a major amount of money thrown our way from Turner. If we do, we are looking at the most successful wrestling company since WWE, ever."

MJF will defend the International Championship, which he rebranded the American Championship, against Ospreay, who he defeated for the gold during an hour-long match on "AEW Dynamite." Whoever comes out of All In as the champion will have to face PAC, who won the chance for a shot at the title earlier this summer, at All Out on September 7.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestleTalk" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.