Speedball Mike Bailey Has A Problem With Fellow AEW Star Using The Sharpshooter

This past weekend, during AEW Full Gear, Ricochet was crowned as the company's first National Champion after winning the latest Casino Gauntlet match. Along the way, plenty of other AEW stars got in on the action, including "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Daniel Garcia, and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard.

At one point, Garcia put Bailey in a sharpshooter, the submission commonly associated with famous Canadian Bret Hart and others from the region. Bailey and Menard, both Canadians, took great offense to Garcia's use of the submission, as revealed on Bailey's weekly YouTube vlog.

"I just wanted to say thank you. Daniel Garcia had me in that sharpshooter pretty tight," Bailey said to Menard. "Listen, this is the worst thing: Daniel Garcia doing the sharpshooter, I think that's cultural appropriation. It's a Canadian thing."

"It's specifically Montreal-oriented," Menard agreed. "It really pissed me off. He's spitting in our faces, is what he's doing."

Garcia and Menard were once close allies onscreen, but Garcia betrayed "Daddy Magic" while joining up with the Death Riders earlier this year. They, along with Angelo Parker, previously worked together in AEW as a trio, and were members of the Jericho Appreciation Society until that group broke up.

As for Bailey, the Casino Gauntlet match was his first interaction with Garcia in AEW, but the two previously locked up in PWG before the indie promotion went on hiatus. Garcia defeated Bailey in the 2022 Battle for Los Angeles finals, and then won again the following year in a 60-minute Iron Man match at Mystery Vortex, the company's last show as of today.

