The Babes Of Wrath Advance To Women's Tag Tournament Finals On AEW Dynamite

"The Babes of Wrath," Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, are one step closer to becoming the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions after defeating The Sisters of Sin in the semi-finals of the tournament during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Julia Hart and Skye Blue tried their hardest to topple the team, but in the end, "The Babe with the Power" came through for the victory.

Hart and Cameron started out the match, but Blue and Nightingale got in the ring in short order to brawl. The teams went back-and-forth until it looked like the match had turned entirely in the favor of the "Babes of Wrath" when Nightingale completely overpowered Hart. She didn't realize, however, that Blue had tagged in when she had Hart in the corner.

Blue and Hart tried to get Nightingale up for a suplex, but she reversed the move. Nightingale and Cameron then hit a double-team move where Nightingale sent her teammate crashing down onto Blue. Cameron attempted to bounce up the ropes to the top, but Blue caught her on the middle rope. Blue hit Cameron with a powerbomb as Hart then went for a moonsault, which she turned into an elbow drop.

In the end, it was Nightingale to hit a Doctor Bomb on Hart for the victory. The Babes of Wrath will take on the winners of the match pitting Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir against "The Timeless Love Bombs," Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, in the finals of the tournament.