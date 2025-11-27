Swerve Strickland & Adam Page Unite Against Samoa Joe, Hook & Opps On AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page banded together to take on Samoa Joe and The Opps during "AEW Dynamite."

Joe dethroned Page to become AEW World Champion for the second time at Full Gear, having won their Steel Cage match with the help of Hook. After being supplanted in the Opps by Powerhouse Hobbs during his injury, Hook had come out during the title match in what appeared to be a save for the champion. However, he turned instead, striking Page with the belt and allowing Joe to hit the Muscle Buster for the win.

Strickland returned as Joe sought to celebrate with the title in the middle of the ring, debuting a new entrance theme and presentation. Joe gestured towards Page like he was an offering to Strickland, but he attacked the Opps and ran them off alongside Page to close the event. Much in that same vein, Joe entered alongside Hobbs, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata during Wednesday's "Dynamite" to celebrate his title victory. Once again, he was interrupted by Strickland's arrival at the venue, joining Page in making their way to the ringside area.

Meanwhile, Joe ordered Shibata to fetch some more of their "Scrubs" – expendable extras – and managed to retreat alongside his full-fledged teammates as Strickland and Page descended upon the ring. Having brought chains with them to the ring, Strickland and Page each hung a "Scrub" over the ropes with the chains wrapped around their necks, making a statement in closing to the new AEW Champion and the reigning World Trios Champions.