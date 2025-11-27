WWE's Paul Heyman Says He's 'Just Getting Started,' Has 40 Years Left In Career

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been in the pro wrestling business for over four decades, but predicts that he has another 40 years remaining in his career.

When the question arises regarding the future of the WWE, the usual answers are the likes of Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio, or Rhea Ripley. But, Heyman had a unique answer to this question when speaking to "ESPN," as he claimed that he is the future, stating that he has only now truly understood the business.

"[Are you asking me] So, who do we keep our eye on for the future? Paul Heyman. I'm just getting started. I'm just figuring this stuff out. It took me this long to really I mean I kind of knew it. I was kind of faking it before I made it. Then I started to really get into it. I'm just really figuring this out now. I got another 40 years ahead of me. Wait till you see what I do next.

Heyman has been involved in the pro wrestling industry for most of his career, barring his six-year spell away from WWE between 2006 and 2012. His first involvement in wrestling came as a teen photographer and later as a producer and an on-screen manager Jim Crockett Promotions, before leading ECW, and later to WWE after ECW was acquired by Vince McMahon. Heyman, who turned 60 earlier this year, recently joked that his kids may have to take care of him if he retires, as he is planning to spend all the money he has earned so far.