Chelsea Green Reflects On 'Surreal' Experience Wrestling WWE Hall Of Famer On Raw

Two-time and current reigning WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has been at the forefront of her division this year, and she's considered by many fans to be one of the most entertaining stars on the roster. Green has had some high-profile clashes this year already, but during an interview with "Unlikely," she highlighted her clash with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella as a highlight of 2025.

"Yeah, man, it was so surreal ... for so many, so many reasons," she explained.

Green stated that she especially feels proud of the experience because Bella trusted her with her first singles match since returning to wrestling. Not counting a one-off appearance in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, Bella hadn't wrestled since 2018.

"No matter what, that was always going to be an extremely tough position to be put in for her, for her opponent, [and] for the producers," Green said. "She is the epitome of women's wrestling."

Green then added how so many people across her career wanted to see her either fail or succeed. "I wanted to do her justice and her legacy justice, you know?" she recalled. "I know I'm biased because it's me, but I think I was the perfect opponent to put her over and to have her confidence kind of boosted. And now look at her? Now she's like Nikki Bella, like she never left!"

