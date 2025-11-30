Natalya Explains What WWE Legend John Cena Meant To Her

WWE legend John Cena is nearing the end of his career, as his retirement tour is winding up. Because of this, many fans have begun to share emotional stories about Cena and the impact of his career has been made clearer with every week, but "The Champ" did more than just inspire his fans, as he also touched the hearts of his fellow pro wrestlers.

During an appearance on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, Natalya explained how respectful it is for another pro wrestler to take the time to watch other people's matches, and claimed that Cena always made sure to give this sign of respect to those around him. "The first match would be starting, and ... whatever match he wasn't in, he'd be watching the show," she said. "And the person would come back, and John would talk with them." She then expressed that Cena would give his time and energy to the talent, which Natalya explained is the most valuable thing you can give anyone.

While Cena's role in "Total Divas" is often referenced in memes online, Natalya only has good things to say about his involvement in the reality show. "John wanted to help us girls make that show a success, to the point where like, he even put himself out there." she claimed. "He was a huge part of that show's success. ... When [Tyson Kidd] got injured, John – one thing that John did that was amazing for us and TJ's morale, is – after TJ got out of the hospital – John took us out for dinner. ... He made TJ feel seen and heard and like he wasn't forgotten."