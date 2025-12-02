Karrion Kross On Contract Negotiation With WWE: It Felt 'Strategic And Very Gross'

Bordeaux also explained that she initially thought that Paul "Triple H" Levesque had a different approach towards her and Killer Kross in their second WWE run, but quickly found out that it wasn't the way she had hoped things would be. "This is something that I believe, so it's – I have no proof of it, this is just my personal opinion," she explained. "I thought it was me being used as leverage against [Kross] because I do know that there's a lot of wives and partners out there that would pressure their significant others out there that would pressure their significant other to take the money. ... I'm not like that."

She added that she instead urged Kross to stand his ground and that both her and Kross simply knew that things were off with the negotiations. Kross then added to the conversation again, noting that when it came to his dealings with WWE, there was never a moment he would've stayed in the promotion without Scarlett no matter how much they offered. "[Scarlett] and I both proceed in business on transparency and fairness. If people are going to be strange in those initial conversations, we kind of know that no matter which direction this is going to go in, we're probably not going to get a deal done," he claimed.

Despite this, Scarlett claimed that she wouldn't have held it against Kross if he made a deal with WWE, but she simply wanted him to be happy.

