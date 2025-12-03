D-Von Dudley Believes TNA Retirement Match 'Surpassed' Classic WWE Bout

Before TNA Bound For Glory 2025, D-Von Dudley had already scaled back his wrestling appearances considerably, and many fans believed he'd already retired and The Dudley Boyz would never again reunite, in WWE or elsewhere. However, when he got the call from Bully Ray for one last return against The Hardy Boyz, D-Von jumped at the opportunity.

"I am happy! What a way to go out!" he exclaimed during an appearance on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. "When we left WWE, I thought that was a crappy way that we left, and then [after] the one thousand episode [of 'WWE Raw'], I still wasn't satisfied."

Now, though, the performer seems satisfied. However, D-Von has no desire to step back into the ring again after clashing with the Hardys again.

"I couldn't have asked for anybody else to do it with than Bubba, Jeff, and Matt," he added, noting he was so excited the night before the match that he couldn't sleep. "Could we come in comparison to the tables match in 2000? Could we come close to it? And I think – I think we surpassed it." D-Von explained that, compared to their 2000 tables match, there was more story and more weight to the match because of their shared history. "I watched it over, and over, and over again, and I'm still watching it to this day. Because that's it for me! Everybody else is still going on, but I'm like, 'Alright guys! Bye! See you later! Bubba, don't call me no goddamn more!"

