Hardys Retain WWE NXT, TNA Tag Titles At Bound For Glory, Dudleys Leave Boots In Ring

The Hardys and Dudleys capped off their legendary rivalry with one final match at TNA Bound for Glory, where both the TNA and WWE NXT Tag team titles were on the line.

The Hardys, who held both titles entering the match, retained it after successfully getting one over the Dudleys. The Dudleys brought along with them tables and were joined by Spike Dudley, who presented them with their trademark glasses. The Hardys, to match the Dudleys' tables, brought with them ladders, which would be used quite a bit later in the match. Jeff was put through a table by the Dudleys, while his brother Matt then went through one after he had tried to put Ray through one. The highlight of the match was a Swanton Bomb by Jeff, who performed it on D-Von from the top of the ladder. He then landed another Swanton Bomb, this time on Bully. With D-Von beaten and out of the ring, Bully conceded defeat and allowed the Hardys to put him through a table for the Hardys to win.

The Hardys then helped Bully up, before D-Von joined them in the ring as the four embraced each other. Before they left the ring, the Dudleys removed their boots and gave them to the Hardys, marking the end of their pro wrestling careers. The retirement of the Dudleys was also confirmed with Bully's post on X following the match. The match was the Dudleys' first match in over a year, which was also the last time D-Von wrestled, who has wrestled sporadically in recent years due to a back injury.

The Hardys had come into the match in great form as they had secured yet another tag team title, the HOG Tag Team Championships, just a day before the Bound for Glory show.