WWE NXT & TNA Tag Champs The Hardys Add More Gold By Winning Popular Indie Tag Titles

While Mercedes Mone continues to rack up more and more singles championship gold, Matt and Jeff Hardy are expanding their tag team title collection. The brothers' latest title win came on Friday as they wrestled at House of Glory's With Glory Comes Pride event in New York City.

For this occasion, The Hardys battled The Mane Event (Jay Lyon and Midas Black) in a Winner Takes All match involving the TNA World and HOG Tag Team Championships. Jeff ultimately picked up the victory for him and Matt after landing a Swanton Bomb.

With this win, Jeff and Matt begin their second reign as HOG Tag Team Championships, having previously held them for 120 days in 2016. Their first HOG reign came to an end in a four-way title match pitting them against EYFBO (Angel Ortiz and Mike Draztik), The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley), and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) in December 2016. Looking ahead, The Hardys will face The Dudley Boyz, also known as Team 3D, once more as both the NXT and TNA World Tag Team Championships are on the line in a tables match at TNA Bound For Glory.

Matt and Jeff captured the NXT Tag Team Championships last Tuesday by defeating DarkState's Osiris Griffin and Dion Lennox in another title-for-title bout on "WWE NXT" x TNA Showdown. Bully Ray and D-Von sat front row for this match in anticipation of their follow-up match at tonight's BFG event. Outside of "NXT," TNA, and HOG, The Hardys also currently own tag team championship gold in 4th Rope Wrestling.