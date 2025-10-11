AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Wins Yet Another International Title In Denmark

Mercedes Mone is officially "Ten Belts Mone" after defeating Aliss Ink to become BODYSLAM Women's Champion on Friday from Copenhagen, Denmark. A fan posted video of the finish of the match to their X (formerly Twitter) account, and Mone made the announcement herself in a post to social media, featuring a photo with all of her championships.

Mone has spoken often about wanting to beat Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 championships simultaneously, and with her BODYSLAM win, she's now tied with the legend. She even changed her X handle to "Ultimo Mone" after posting what fans could now call her, from "10 belts Mone," to "The CEO," to Ultimo Mone, or even the "GOAT."

The current TBS Champion in AEW, who is close to breaking Jade Cargill's record to become longest-reigning TBS Champion, also holds the Owen Hart Memorial Foundation tournament belt from her 2025 victory. Her other titles including the CMLL World Women's Championship, the EWA Women's Championship, the Prime Time Wrestling Women's title, the BestYA Women's belt, Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Championship, and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, which also includes the Queen of Southside title.

Mone currently isn't scheduled to defend her TBS Championship at AEW's upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view after a successful open challenge defense against a debuting Lacey Lane (formerly known as Kayden Carter in WWE) on "AEW Dynamite: Battle of the Belts" from Daily's Place on Tuesday. She is set to appear at Winnipeg Pro Wrestling's Rumble in the Burt event on October 19.