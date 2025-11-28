CM Punk Explains Why Women's WarGames Should Main Event WWE Survivor Series 2025

Earlier this week, the teams for both the Men's and Women's WarGames matches were made official for Survivor Series this Saturday, and it might be the most stacked lineup for the stipulation since it debuted on the main roster in 2022. Although Men's WarGames will feature major stars such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, who will be aligned with the "OTC" this weekend, stated on the "Up & Adams Show" that the women should main event Survivor Series, especially since his wife, AJ Lee, will be in the match.

"I'm a little biased. My wife is obviously in that match and I'm excited to watch it. I think the women should be the main event, selfishly. I do probably think us guys will main event. There's two titles involved in there. They're not on the line, but star power is off the charts, but I also think the star power is off the charts when it comes to the women. AJ Lee coming back to wrestling and being in a cage match is a big deal. She gets to punch Becky Lynch in the face. I can only imagine how good that is going to feel. But I mean, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, just a huge all-star blue-eyed babyface dream team, and I can't wait to see all those girls."

Punk also referenced the iconic 1980s film "The Breakfast Club" when speaking about his wife's WarGames team, claiming that there's a jock, nerd, goth, princess and an anti-hero in the group. Survivor Series steams on the ESPN app in the U.S and on Netflix internationally on Saturday at 7 PM ET/ 4 PT.

