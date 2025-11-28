CM Punk Identifies Member Of Opposing WWE WarGames Team That He Hates The Most

This weekend, it's all about practicing gratitude. For CM Punk, he is thankful to assemble himself with some of WWE's top generals in the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, "The OTC" Roman Reigns, and The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) at Survivor Series: WarGames. As these war machines gather a strategic plan to seek and destroy their opponents, The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed) Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar, the "Best in the World" is coming in with leftover hatred toward this particular nemesis on Saturday.

"It's Drew McIntyre," the World Heavyweight Champion immediately replied on the "Up & Adams Show (with Kay Adams)." "He's a prick...It's uber personal with me and him...I think most of humanity doesn't like Logan Paul, and it's because he's a d*uche. You can just watch him and be like, 'Yeah, okay. I don't like that guy. I don't like his face. I don't like his attitude. I don't like his broccoli haircut.' Drew McIntyre is just kind of a next level personal thing...I'm not really big into forgiving and forgetting. He knows what I can do to him inside of a cage match, and I'm just excited that I get to do it again on Saturday."

Only time will tell through their power minds if a double-cross will happen during or after this unique matchup on Saturday. Some argue that Rhodes, Reigns, and Punk, who didn't hide their indifferences toward one another this past Monday on "WWE Raw," might have a hard time remaining on the same page for this hour-long match. That thought never even crossed Punk's mind in the interview. If any betrayals were to occur, he envisions it'll be on their rivals, as all five love to publicize their individual vanities.

"I mean, for Roman and the Usos, I think it's a family thing. I don't think they're going to be switching sides, " Punk answered. "I think it's the team of beefy bad guys that's really...they got to worry about double-crossing and stabbing each other in the back because...they all have more to gain from it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the "Up & Adams Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.