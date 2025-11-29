FKA Mordecai Remembers Brief WWE Tenure

WWE's "Attitude Era" was known for outrageous characters like Kane and vampires like Gangrel and the Brood, but former pro wrestler Kevin Fertig later tried his hand at the supernatural, with his vampire character, Kevin Thorn, appearing in 2006 ECW, alongside his valet, Ariel (Shelly Martinez). However, some fans forget that this wasn't Fertig's on-screen debut in WWE, as he previously competed as "Mordecai" for a brief stint before being sent back to OVW for more training.

"Down in OVW and stuff, I was a character called Seven that was kind of based off of Seven Deadly Sins," Fertig recalled during an appearance on the "Talk'N Shop" podcast, citing his background as the son of a former Catholic turned Baptist father, who drilled him on religion. "[Mordecai] was kind of that religious zealot kind of thing that, you know? And I wanted to wear all white."

Fertig joked that keeping his all-white attire clean was a difficult task before recalling that his character was initially introduced right after WrestleMania 20 through vignettes. "The next day when I met with Vince, he was kind of – after that he was like: 'Hey, by the way, I don't need tag teams. I don't want tag teams. I want all singles wrestlers right now,'" he said, revealing that he was split from his at-the-time tag team partner, Tyson Tomko.