WWE SmackDown - 11/28/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

While I understand why it was WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill to interrupt Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship celebration on tonight's edition of "SmackDown," I still don't love it. Cargill did it because she's been running into the now two-time women's mid-card champion, who has been calling herself the "best women's champion in history," backstage and having words with her over the last few weeks. While I love both of them, I don't think this storyline is doing either of them any favors. It feels like WWE made them both champions without providing any clear direction for who they would face.

I'm confused as to why Giulia didn't crash Green's party, though I don't believe we've seen much of her since she lost the title to Green, who won by nefarious means, back on November 7. While I've been whining forever now that I want Giulia to move on to bigger and better things, it seems a little silly that she doesn't appear to be upset over losing her gold in storyline whatsoever. Maybe that's WWE creative wanting us to forget she even had the belt, as it was quite the lackluster run.

While both Green and Cargill need their first opponents for their current reigns, it shouldn't be each other. I do think that Green is destined to become the top women's champion at some point, but she shouldn't be feuding with Cargill at all, with her own title to worry about. And, it really feels like WWE put the gold on Cargill without any direction for her at all. I'm honestly really curious to see who Green's first opponent is going to be, as it certainly doesn't appear to be Giulia.

Thankfully, in a quick backstage interview with Cathy Kelly, Cargill said that she was just making an example of Green to put the rest of the women's locker room on notice, so hopefully we're moving on from it, since Michin and B-Fab were shown immediately after. Michin said someone needed to fix Cargill's attitude, and it was going to have to be her. While I have my thoughts on that potential match/feud, that's a rant for another day. For now, I'm just sad that Green's celebration was interrupted by anyone, really, as she's always one of the most entertaining aspects of "SmackDown."

