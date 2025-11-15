WWE SmackDown 11/14/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Remember when WarGames was a big deal?

Maybe I'm just becoming jaded with WWE's current product (and if it is, I think it's impressive I managed to hang on for four and a half years), but this year's WarGames builds have been hit or miss, with things erring on the "miss" side on "WWE SmackDown." Friday's episode of the blue brand saw developments for both men and women's WarGames matches, and while there were some redeemable qualities and interesting story beats, I can't help but feel like this episode of "SmackDown" did nothing to help the stale air surrounding 2025's WarGames season.

The night started with an, admittedly, huge development in the women's WarGames scene, when Charlotte Flair walked out on Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and, most notably, tag partner Alexa Bliss. While this, in theory, greatly changes the landscape for the women's upcoming WarGames build, it's the execution I find to be lacking. SKY's "WARGAMES!" cry was cute and, honestly, fitting, considering her history with WarGames, but other than that, "SmackDown's" opening women's segment felt really contrived. RHIYO was cute, but shallow. Bliss, someone who is renowned for her microphone skills, cut an extremely juvenile and stunted promo against Lash Legend, Nia Jax, and The Kabuki Warriors. Flair walked into the ring with not a lick of uncertainty to be found in her dazzling grin, but by the time she took the mic, she cut a promo about the history of bad blood between herself and Ripley: an argument that is, on the surface, logical, but one that crumbles when you realize that nearly every woman in that ring has argued, quarreled, or straight-up warred against the other before. This story beat worked — and may continue to work — in theory, but not in practice. If the ladies want to sell us this story, I'm going to need some more sauce (especially from women like Ripley, Bliss, and Flair, who are known mic workers).

Drew McIntyre made a statement with his WarGames declaration (on The Vision's side), but I can't say the same for Jimmy Uso. The second Uso twin took to a backstage segment to informed Cody Rhodes that he had "just got off the phone with CM Punk," and now was officially in WarGames. I get that it's Jimmy Uso, and that we, respectfully, don't need a lot of fanfare from him, but if you're not going to make him an important player in WarGames, why add him at all? Give that position to someone more over than Jimmy is.

Maybe I'm just becoming jaded with WWE's current product, but overall, neither of these matches have been building up to anything. Much less a William Regal-style "WARGAMES!" screech.

Written by Angeline Phu