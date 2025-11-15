Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa To Lead Teams For WWE SmackDown Traditional Survivor Series Match

While Survivor Series has received a WarGames rebrand in recent years, it seems that the event's traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Tag Team Match has not been lost to time just yet. On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," the classic Survivor Series-style match was revived by WWE official Nick Aldis in order to settle the explosive feud between Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa.

After a violent brawl broke out between Zayn, Sikoa, and their assorted allies earlier Friday night, Sikoa confronted Aldis in a backstage segment to demand a one-on-one match with the recently cleared-to-compete Zayn. Aldis shot down the idea, with Sikoa's wild unpopularity within other "SmackDown" stars being the primary reason for the subsequent 5-on-5 match. On the upcoming November 28 episode of "SmackDown," Sikoa and his MFTs will take on the team of Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and the Motor City Machine Guns in a traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match. Sikoa seemed frustrated, but ultimately accepted the challenge from Aldis. As Aldis departed, The Wyatt Sicks' signature logo flickered in and out of the broadcast, and Uncle Howdy could be seen peering at the troubled Sikoa from the shadows of "SmackDown's" backstage area.

Sikoa and Zayn have plenty of history, from their shared tenure in Roman Reigns' Bloodline to spats over the United States Championship. It is unclear whether Zayn and Sikoa's 5-on-5 match will be the only one of its kind scheduled for Survivor Series weekend, or if WWE's female roster will see a similar Elimination-style match-up.