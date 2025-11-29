Full Match Order For WWE Survivor Series War Games 2025 Reportedly Revealed

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will emanate from Petco Park in San Diego, California Saturday night, and the order of the four matches on the show has reportedly been revealed. According to PWInsider Elite, the show will both open and close with the WarGames matches.

The outlet reported ahead of the show on Saturday that the women's WarGames match featuring AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss against Becky Lynch, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Kairi Sane, and Asuka will open the event. The match will be followed by John Cena's final premium live event match, an Intercontinental Championship defense against Dominik Mysterio. Stephanie Vaquer will then defend her Women's World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

PWIE reported that the men's WarGames match will be the main event of the show. The star-studded bout will feature World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk teaming with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Jimmy and Jey Uso against Brock Lesnar, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.