Spoiler: Former Women's Champion Set To Return At WWE Survivor Series War Games 2025

Liv Morgan is reportedly set for a return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames after months on the shelf.

The former WWE Women's World Champion has been out of action after suffering a separated shoulder in June, coming as her "WWE Raw" match with Kairi Sane just passed the two-minute mark. Morgan was unable to finish the bout, with Sane being declared the winner and her being replaced by Roxanne Perez as one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions – alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, during which her on-screen beau Dominik Mysterio will be challenging for John Cena's Intercontinental Championship, PWInsider has reported that Morgan is scheduled to make her storyline return at the event. Her rival, Rhea Ripley, will also be competing within the eponymous Women's WarGames match, teaming alongside Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Lee against Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Becky Lynch.