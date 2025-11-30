Backstage News On WWE Playing Former Stars' Theme Songs During Survivor Series Set-Up

Details about WWE's efforts to keep Survivor Series: WarGames plans a secret, despite the open-air aspect of Petco Park, were reported ahead of the premium live event on Saturday. According to PWInsider Elite, various subscribers inquired about music and titantron footage WWE was playing at the baseball field in San Diego during setup for the PLE.

The outlet confirmed that despite what was seen from the field, WWE is not foreshadowing the return of any legends or former stars, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Edge, and Jinder Mahal, despite using their trons and theme songs during rehearsals for the event.

PWIE was told that someone within WWE decided to play the songs of those former star while testing things like lighting and sound, as they found out someone from a nearby apartment building close to the stadium had been live streaming the setup process. That person within the company reportedly wanted to have some fun and see what would leak, and there was nothing more to it, according to the outlet.

Fightful Select also noted that WWE went to great lengths to protect rehearsals, including putting up curtains. The outlet reported WWE didn't plan heavy entrance rehearsals due to people being able to see the setup from their hotels. WWE was also trying to block people from filming on TikTok, which had been a problem all week, according to Fightful.