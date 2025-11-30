Report: WWE Men's WarGames Participants In 'Creative Contention' Over Entrance Order

Reports coming out of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames indciate 'creative contention' as it pertains to the main event Men's WarGames match.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, The Usos, and Roman Reigns are due to take on the team of Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar inside the double steel cage to close the show. Ahead of which, WrestleVotes has reported that sources had indicated contention over the entrance order for the competitors.

"With the amount of star power in play, several scenarios were mapped out, and there are differing opinions," the post via X reads in closing.

McIntyre and Paul defeated The Usos in tag team action during Monday's "WWE Raw," earning their team the advantage going into the bout. That ensured that the heels would be getting to enter in their entirety first, and whomever out of The Uso, Rhodes, Reigns, and Punk will be the final entrant into the match, thus getting things started officially.