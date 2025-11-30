Liv Morgan Returns, Helps Dominik Mysterio Regain WWE IC Title At Survivor Series 2025

John Cena got a long, raucous entrance before his final PLE match at WWE Survivor Series. Mysterio was accompanied by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

It wasn't long before the women accompanying the AAA Mega Champion got involved. Rodriguez punched Cena in the face. Mysterio followed with 3 Amigos. Cena ran around the side and found Rodriguez and Perez. Mysterio ran from behind them to take him down. Mysterio went for a hurricanrana, but landed hard on his shoulder. Cena got back in the ring while the medical staff checked on him. The head medical official got in the ring to talk to Cena. When he did, Perez and Rodriguez attacked Cena. Perez landed the Pop Rox before Mysterio connected with a 619. The ref was angry and refused to count when Mysterio pinned him. He then ejected Perez and Rodriguez.

Cena hit the STF on Mysterio, but he made it to the bottom rope. Mysterio unzipped his boot to make Cena pull it off. Mysterio hit another 619 and a Frog Splash, but Cena just barely kicked out. Cena dove for Mysterio, but he moved and took out the ref. Cena put him in another STF, but Finn Balor and JD McDonagh attacked Cena. Cena got his knees up during a splash from McDonagh and rolled out of the way to miss the Coup de Gras. Cena lifted both men on his shoulders simultaneously for an Attitude Adjustment.

Mysterio grabbed the IC title and charged at Cena, but Cena ducked and hit another AA. Cena tossed the belt to Mysterio to make him look guilty. Instead of a ref coming to the ring, it was a returning Liv Morgan. She and Mysterio giggle at each other before she slapped him. She jumped on Cena and then low blowed him. Mysterio followed with a frog splash. Morgan puts the ref in the ring, who counts to three.