Brock Lesnar And Jon Moxley's Heat Traces Back To This Infamous Match

There are a number of wrestlers who have had their fair share of problems with Brock Lesnar over the years. Whether it be Chris Jericho for intentionally busting Randy Orton open, Hardcore Holly for breaking his neck, or even Shinsuke Nakamura for disrespecting New Japan Pro Wrestling. But there is one man who had heat with Lesnar for one specific match, and that man is none other than the former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

During Moxley's time as Dean Ambrose in WWE, he was known as the "Lunatic Fringe" and was seen as one of the wildest wrestlers in WWE at the time. Always up for a fight and not afraid to use his roots in CZW to his advantage, Ambrose was extremely popular with the fans, and he had a lot of momentum heading into WrestleMania 32 in 2016, where he met Lesnar in a Street Fight. The match was hyped up as one of the most chaotic and unpredictable matches in WWE history, but in the end, it was a fairly straightforward match that didn't do much of anything and left a lot of fans, and the wrestlers involved, disappointed.

Later that year, Ambrose appeared on the "Broken Skull Sessions" with Stone Cold Steve Austin, where he was asked about the match with Lesnar, and he was not happy. Ambrose explained that he pitched a lot of ideas for the match that were all shot down by Lesnar, who wasn't into thumbtacks or barbed wire, with Ambrose even stating that he was met with laziness from Lesnar, who wasn't interested in producing a show-stealing match. However, that appearance on the "Broken Skull Sessions" didn't exactly go down well.

A few years later, Paul Heyman was asked about the match between Lesnar and Ambrose, to which he dismissed the claims that Lesnar was lazy, claimed that Ambrose's attitude p***** off Steve Austin, and that he took that same attitude into the match at WrestleMania 32, causing it to be bad. Whether there is still heat between Ambrose/Moxley, Lesnar, and Heyman to this day remains to be seen.