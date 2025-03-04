Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Brock Lesnar

"The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant forces in wrestling history inside the squared circle, having won an iteration of WWE's top championship numerous times throughout a career that's spanned more than 20 years. He's known for being the man to end The Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania streak and being by the side of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman throughout most of his career, defining what it originally meant to be a "Paul Heyman Guy." Lesnar found success not only in the WWE ring, but in the Octagon in UFC, as well, before the two companies were merged as TKO Group Holdings.

Despite not being seen in WWE since SummerSlam 2023 when he was defeated by current Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, his name has recently been in headlines for more allegedly nefarious reasons. Lesnar was alluded to in the January 2024 lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant, accusing Vince McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse, and was officially named in an amended lawsuit a year later. Since then, fans have speculated as to whether or not Lesnar will be seen again in a WWE now led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Outside of recent happenings on a legal front, Lesnar has always been a divisive character, not only amongst fans, but in the locker room as well. In addition to Heyman, Lesnar is known to be close friends with now-AEW wrestler Shelton Benjamin, and even has a relationship with CM Punk, who called Lesnar "a sweetheart" back in 2020. He's ruffled some feathers with his wrestling style and massive success, however, leading to other wrestlers within the business, like Shinsuke Nakamura, Chris Jericho, and more being unable to stand the star.