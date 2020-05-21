Pardon My Take welcomed The Undertaker onto their podcast to talk about his iconic career. One aspect of his career discussed is the breaking of The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania 30. In the past, Taker has talked about his response to Vince McMahon when told "The Streak" would end and not remembering much from the match. He talked more about how on a selfish point of view, he would have loved to have kept "The Streak" going.

"On a personal level... Selfishly, would I have liked to have gonna 25/26-0? Of course. That probably would have been the greatest record in all of wrestling, but business is business. Sometimes you're up. Sometimes you're down. The most important thing afterwards was I was concussed. I didn't even remember it," The Undertaker said. "I was more concerned, afterwards, for my head to stop hurting and being able to come out of the dark for a couple of weeks.

"It is what is is. I double-checked with Vince. I said, 'are you sure it's what you want to do?' He was like, 'Mark, if it's not him, who's ever gonna beat you?' I was like, 'alright, it's your call, and if that's what you want, then it's what we'll do.'"

The Undertaker said that he had discussions with Vince about whether "The Streak" should end and said that he thought heading into WrestleMania that he would be winning. However, plans changed on the day of, which didn't bother The Undertaker because he just wanted to make sure that Vince was sure of his plans.

"It had gone back and forth. I showed up that day thinking I was going over, and it changed the day of," Undertaker revealed.

"All I wanted to make sure was that he had thought it all through because by that point, it was whoever was the main event then there was 'The Streak.' Those two things were the two most important things at WrestleMania. If you weren't in the main event, you definitely wanted to be against The Undertaker trying to break 'The Streak.' So obviously, when you broke it, you lose that aspect of WrestleMania. So I just wanted to make sure he was confident and that was the decision that he felt comfortable with. The rest is history I guess."

Big Cat and PFT Commentator talked about how Undertaker GIFs have been used frequently by sports fans even if some are not wrestling fans. One GIF used is that of Undertaker against Lesnar at SummerSlam where the two are laughing at each other. Undertaker explained the moment.

"We both took bumps, and then I did the signature set-up. He was up, and I sat up. He started laughing so mine was kind of an evil, sarcastic laugh back at him," The Undertaker said. "I was shocked at the people's [reaction]. They were so enthralled by the way that we were laughing at each other."

