WWE Survivor Series War Games 2025: Biggest Winners & Losers

WWE Survivor Series: War Games was a slight affair, with just two War Games matches and two title matches. A new Intercontinental Champion was crowned, and The Vision seemingly gained a new, mysterious member.

We've already broken down what happened on the show, over on the results page, and the team has already put together their loves and their hates from Saturday's big show. All that's left is to weigh the participants, in and out of the ring, in the balance, and see who came out a "winner" and who came out a "loser." I will try to avoid the literal definitions of those terms, as winners can look like losers, losers can look like winners, and I'm not above pointing at a random guy who wasn't even in the ring and saying "Loser!"

There were plenty of winners, from Stephanie Vaquer to John Cena, and there were plenty of losers, like the 46,000 people who packed the stands. Without further ado, here's who looked good and who looked bad at WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025.