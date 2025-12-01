Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE HOFer Bret Hart Needs Therapy

Eric Bischoff has rubbished Bret Hart's recent controversial comments about Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon, and believes that the Hall of Famer needs therapy.

Bischoff was recently informed by Conrad Thompson on their "83 Weeks" podcast about Hart's recent comments about McMahon and Michaels, where he alleged that the two were lovers. The former WCW President was gobsmacked by the comments and stated that Hart is bitter about the past and advised him to see a therapist.

"When I talk about a guy who's just hanging on, he's hanging on to this perception of him as the greatest there ever was. And not only a Canadian hero — which is whatever — but like a cultural hero of some sort. Dude, you were never that popular as a professional wrestler. You were over it. You sold a lot of stuff. You made a lot of money. But if you go back and you look at the revenue that WWE was reporting during the years you were champion, Bret, it wasn't a pretty picture," he said. "You just never got there. But you got so close. Why can't you just enjoy that as opposed to constantly, week after week after week, just burying people and making sure that you compare yourself and your virtues and your career to someone that you're shi**ing on. I don't know, man. It's just so bitter. I'm not joking, I think it's like clinical. If I was someone close to Bret, I'd suggest maybe go see a therapist or talk to somebody and just leave that baggage behind."

Thompson argued that Hart may have been trying to be funny with those comments, but Bischoff dismissed that suggestion, claiming that he had never thought Hart was capable of being funny. Bischoff and Hart haven't seen eye to eye for several years, stemming from how the latter was booked in WCW under the former's leadership.