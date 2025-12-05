WWE Star Rusev Credits New Trainer For Body Transformation

When Rusev returned to WWE after WrestleMania 41, he shocked fans with his new physique, as many unaware of his run in AEW hadn't seen him on live television since 2020. However, it hasn't been easy for Rusev to stay in shape, as he recently outlined the keys of success to his body transformation during an episode of "Identity Crisis" with his wife and former WWE star CJ Perry.

"I've been trying for years to get in shape. It's not that, 'Oh, I just decided now before my comeback,' and in AEW things were starting to click a little bit but I found a coach. I found a trainer who wrote me a program, who wrote me like an actual diet. ... You just got to try and see what works for you because what works for me doesn't mean it's going to work for you."

After Rusev detailed his workout regiment, Perry explained that he has never been content with his own image, leading the three-time United States Champion to express that being difficult to satisfy has only made him better.

"You always want more. You always want better. You always want to improve certain things. And I think that's what pushes some people to be better than others," he explained. "It's never being happy with the final product. Even when I have a match and I have a fantastic match and I watch it back, I'll be like, 'Oh, this could have been this,' ... I'm never satisfied with the final product."

Perry also claimed that Rusev perhaps suffers from "bigorexia," or muscle dysmorphia, a condition where many struggle with an obsessive and exaggerated belief that their body is insufficiently muscular, but the former AEW star believes that he just strives to look good for himself and doesn't have the disorder.

