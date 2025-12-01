WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff 'Admires' John Cena

John Cena seems to be one of the most beloved pro wrestlers in the world today, which might largely be due to his retirement tour brining up a lot of memories for fans, but the veteran has also forged many bonds in the industry over the decades. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff personally has a lot of respect for Cena, and in an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, he laid out exactly why he holds "The Champ" in such high regard.

"The level of comfort that John has with who 'John Cena' is? I admire him," Bischoff explained. "It seems silly, like, why is it such a big deal to admit that you're having your hair done or you're having hair transplants? People are vain...Across the culture, right? It's not something that you go bragging about."

Bischoff then clarified that he sees Cena as confident in who he is to openly admit that he had a hair transplant in today's day and age.

"To me, that says a lot about John, and who John is, and where John is at this stage of life," the veteran pointed out. "And if you follow John on social media? You know, I go back and forth with John occasionally, so I pay attention to what he's got going on in his life."

Bischoff further proclaimed that he's happy to see Cena succeed outside of wrestling and achieve things in his personal life, too.

"He's not your typical celebrity," he concluded.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.