WWE HOFer JR On Alleged HBK/Vince McMahon Affair: 'Bull****'

It was no secret that Shawn Michaels was one of Vince McMahon's favorite wrestlers in the 90s, as the "Heartbreak Kid" was strongly booked over everyone despite his real-life issues with substances. Over the years, fans have often joked that McMahon and Michaels actually had a romantic relationship, but now none-other than Bret Hart has reignited the rumors by stating that this might have been the case. Former Head of WWE Talent Relations Jim Ross was tickled by Hart's comments and slammed the notion during an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast.

"That's hilarious. Bret knows how to push the buttons man; that's all he's doing," Ross said after laughing the comment off, and admitting that Hart's attempt at pushing buttons is working. But, after hearing the exact comments, Ross took a different tone. "That's bulls****. This Shawn? At that era, at that point, at that time? He was in a different mindset; he was a different guy. I don't think [Bret] had, in any way, form, or fashion, believed what he said. I think he was stirring the s***."

Hart's recent comments on several different topics have definitely stirred the pot all over the internet, and if Ross is correct, that might just have been what "The Hitman" was going for. However, when it comes to the infamous 'Montreal Screwjob,' Hart pointing out the dishonesty in WWE at the time isn't new, as in the past, he opened up at length about the contract deal he had to work out before leaving for WCW and having to involve his lawyer.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.