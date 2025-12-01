Bully Ray Explains Why He Finds It Hard To Criticize WWE's Current Creative Direction

While WWE business has continued to run as smoothly in 2025 as it did in 2023 and 2024, there have been signs that fans haven't been as into the promotion's creative direction as they were the previous few years. While John Cena's heel turn has been seen as the moment that crystalized certain fan unrest, this past weekend's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames can also be seen as a candidate, with many feeling the event was lackluster, or even boring, compared to past events.

All that said, it's difficult for some pundits, like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, to fully get on board with the idea that WWE's creative direction is lacking right now. At the start of Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully explained his reluctance to co-host Dave LaGreca by pointing to the big business WWE pulled in running Survivor Series at San Diego's PetCo Park.

"Business is strong Dave, business is very strong within the WWE," Bully said. "Numbers wise, asses in seats wise, dollars and cents wise. I can't say that things are super strong in the creative department right now. There are some things that have me a little concerned. But they have enough equity in the bank to carry them through...You can't...it's very difficult to sit here and say, and this is about anything. Sports, music, pro wrestling.

"It's very difficult to say 'That's sports team is no good,' even though there's a packed stadium. 'That rock and roll band is not very good,' even though it's a sold out arena. 'That pro wrestling company is lacking in...their creativity right now,' even though there's 46,000 people in the arena. I definitely think that the WWE right now is putting asses in seats because the WWE is in town, and were the hottest ticket out there right now."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription