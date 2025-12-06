What Shawn Michaels Really Did During His Four-Year Retirement From WWE

At the beginning of 1998, Shawn Michaels was coming to the end of his first run in WWE. His Casket Match with The Undertaker at the 1998 Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw "The Heartbreak Kid" suffer a back injury that would change the course of his career forever, and after dropping the WWE Championship to Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14, Michaels would effectively retire from wrestling. Of course, Michaels would make his triumphant comeback to WWE in the summer of 2002, but in the four years he spent away from the ring, what did Michaels get up to?

Long time fans of WWE will remember that despite not being an in-ring competitor anymore, Michaels actually made a number of appearances in WWE during his four year retirement. In the summer of 1998, Michaels would return to WWE and appear on a number of episodes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE Sunday Night Heat" as a special guest commentator, while also making a number of non-wrestling appearances on weekly television. By the end of the year, he had taken the on-screen role of WWE Commissioner from Sgt. Slaughter and even had a brief stint in Vince McMahon's Corporation stable.

Michaels would have a brief reunion with D-Generation X at the beginning of 1999, but would eventually go in for his long-awaited back surgery, and DX was effectively dissolved by the time he was healthy enough to return to TV. "The Heartbreak Kid" famously appeared as the special guest referee on the second-ever episode of "WWE SmackDown" in 1999, helping Triple H retain the WWE Championship against The Rock. He would then return in 2000 to referee another match between Triple H and The Rock, this time their iconic 60 minute Iron Man match at Judgment Day 2000, which also saw the debut of the "American Badass" version of The Undertaker, but after handing his Commissioner duties over to Mick Foley, Michaels would finally disappear from TV by the end of the year.

Michaels was reportedly paid handsomely during his time as a non-wrestler, reportedly earning around $750,000 per year according to WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who claimed that whenever the company needed to make budget cuts and HBK's contract was brought up, Vince McMahon would always shut those talks down. However, Michaels would effectively be sent home for good as he was backstage at the March 26, 2001 episode of "Raw" drooling on himself from being high on drugs. Triple H would even have an argument with him that was so bad the two men didn't talk until Michaels returned to WWE in 2002.