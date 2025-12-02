Trish Stratus Reveals Kind Gesture Made By WWE Rival During Difficult Time

In the world of pro wrestling, there have been bitter rivalries that have crossed several lines, thoroughly shocking fans at the time. However, as many fans have since come to realize, most enemies on screen are either good friends or on good terms off-screen, and according to Trish Stratus, her recent rival, Becky Lynch, was one of the few people who reached out to her while she went through heavy things recently.

"The Hall of Fame took me out of that space I was really sort of tunneling and falling quite a bit into, and then, you know, being around fans was really lovely," she recalled during an interview with Bill Apter on "1WrestlingVideo," noting that she's seen people fall into dark spaces when they've had nobody to turn to. "You know, Becky's not as b**chy as she seems. She sent me, you know, some flowers."

Stratus further elaborated that the difficult issue she kept alluding to was the passing of her mom, who had suffered from Hodgkin's lymphoma disease for years, and praised those who reached out to her even weeks after the news broke. Additionally, she hinted at a 'project' that's helped her in tandem with the people reaching out to her. "This project really helped me sort of come back to life, so to speak, and I'm so excited!" she exclaimed. "This is coming out in November. We'll be revealing it, we'll be revealing it soon!"

