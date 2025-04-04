Trish Stratus Recalls Retirement In Wake Of Mother's Illness, Message From WWE HOFer

WWE legend Trish Stratus has discussed the final match of her first retirement from WWE and why it was special.

Stratus retired from WWE in 2006, ending her six-year run with the promotion, where she had become one of the most important women stars on the roster. In a recent edition of the "WWE Retrospective" on the WWE Vault YouTube channel, she explained that her mother's illness led her to call time on her career.

"In 2006, I made the decision to retire. My contract was coming up, and I had a couple of thoughts at that time. My mom had Hodgkin's lymphoma, and when you're a WWE Superstar, you go on the road a lot. Your life is pretty much consumed by this career. I knew that if I was to be on the road, I wouldn't be able to be with my mom during her recovery and her journey to deal with that," she said.

Her final match was against Lita at Unforgiven, who had a storied rivalry with Stratus, while it was doubly special because it happened in Stratus' hometown of Toronto.

"Of course, it was like, who better to end this journey with than my longtime bestie, arch-nemesis, rival, Lita? So, yeah, the storyline went to Toronto. This was obviously a bittersweet moment for me because I am in my hometown, Toronto, I'm having this storybook ending, but I'm also walking away from the business I love. So, it was a very emotional night, for sure."