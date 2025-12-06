WWE's Maxxine Dupri Felt Personal Promo Segment With Candice LeRae Was 'Healing'

Some of the best promos in pro wrestling industry have toed the line between true facts and character work, stirring actual emotional reactions in the wrestlers involved. Not too long ago, Candice LeRae and Maxxine Dupri got into a heated promo battle, where LeRae referenced the real-life death of Dupri's brother, but according to the Women's Intercontinental Champion, the promo was an important step in her healing.

During an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Dupri admitted she was 100% okay with LeRae mentioning it during the promo, and that it was her idea all along. "I love Candice. Candice is an angel. Like, such a wonderful human, a wonderful mom, I don't have anything bad to say about her," Dupri noted, adding that the segment added to LeRae's heel character. When it came to her role in the segment, she claims she tried her best to be herself and not her character. "It was almost like healing in a weird way, because sometimes it's like you go on living your life and doing these really cool things [and] they're never forgotten."

"We had the layout of the match, where she's gonna yell at me and I'm going to, you know, walk out of the ring," she explained, adding that she felt the segment needed her to have a reason to have to walk away. "I didn't look at it as a negative towards my brother or towards my situation, to me, it felt like a positive. Like, I get to like bring light to the fact that I have a brother."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.