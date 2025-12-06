WWE's Chelsea Green Discusses The Importance Of Boundaries With Fans

In today's age of social media, everyone has access to their favorite celebrities at any time. Because of this, many have developed parasocial relationships with strangers that bleed into real life. Wrestlers often have to contest with fans running up to them as they travel, which can often be overwhelming and sometimes even dangerous. Now that she's a recognizable star, Chelsea Green has developed very clear boundaries when it comes to engaging with fans while travelling.

"It ebbs and it flows because, you know, sometimes at 5 a.m. at the airport, I don't want to be bothered. ... And I hate to say that because fans really make up – like, fans are the reason that I'm here," Green explained during an interview on "Unlikely." She then added that there are often times when she's simply grumpy or hungry, and has no energy to deal with fans. However, as long as she's in a good mood, she usually has no problem being approached in public.

"It's reading the room, and it's asking respectfully, and if [the wrestlers] say no? No is no, you know? No is no," Green sternly expressed. "But for me, personally, I never want anyone to feel like they can't come up and ask me. I just want you to know that if I say no, it's for a reason!" Green stated that other performers might feel differently on the matter, but again emphasized that fans need to take a "no" seriously.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Unlikely" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.