WWE's Asuka Posts About Fans Crossing Personal Lines, Says She 'Consulted The Police'

One of the more unfortunate occurrences in the wrestling world is when real life interactions between fans and wrestlers go overboard. It's happened more frequently than one would care to admit over the last few years, with WWE stars Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, and CM Punk all running into fans that were a little too eager to get an autograph, or push boundaries. Now, Asuka can sadly be added to the list, in a situation that sounds a bit more serious than someone being pushy for an autograph.

Taking to X Wednesday afternoon, Asuka made this declaration.

"I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me," Asuka tweeted. "There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life."

Asuka didn't stop there. In another tweet nearly twenty minutes later, the former WWE Women's Champion revealed she had been "feeling in danger recently," to the point that she had even contacted police. While Asuka didn't elaborate on what had led to her taking such measures, she admitted that she was now scared about something happening if any fan approached her in public, and that she would be unable to respond to such a situation. In one final tweet, Asuka asked fans not to have romantic feelings for her, saying it was "meaningless...100% pointless."

I've been feeling in danger recently. I've already consulted the police.

At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 29, 2025

Please don't have romantic feelings for me. It's meaningless—100% pointless. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 29, 2025

This situation comes at one of the more trying times in Asuka's career, as she has been on the shelf since last May recovering from knee injury. A report earlier this week revealed WWE had begun coming up with creative plans for the Damage CTRL member, but it remains unclear if Asuka's return could be as soon as the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend, or is still a ways off.