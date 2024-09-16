WWE's CM Punk Asks Fans To Respect 'Boundaries And Privacy'

While the social media age has brought fans and wrestlers closer together than ever before, in some instances it's brought fans a little too close. One key example came in 2023, when former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley detailed a situation where she was hounded by a fan for an autograph, even after she told the fan no, prompting her to declare she would no longer be signing anything.

Today, it appears Ripley's co-worker CM Punk has run into a similar problem. On his Instagram Story, Punk posted a message that began with him declaring how much he loved his fans, before reminding them to "respect boundaries and privacy." He further went on to state that "airports are not a meet and greet," and that "if I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times, you have crossed a line." Punk implored fans again to stop this behavior, and closed by also asking fans to "stop using your children as a shield or an excuse."

This unpleasant airport encounter wouldn't be the first time Punk has addressed fan harassment outside of the wrestling bubble; among one of the former AEW and WWE World Champion's many talking points during his infamous 2014 podcast with Colt Cabana was being approached and followed while in public. Punk also alluded to his disdain of fans approaching him for autographs in airports during his famous "Pipebomb" promo in 2011.

Punk's uncomfortable moment today seems to have occurred as the WWE star was on his way to Portland, Oregon, the location for tonight's episode of "WWE Raw." It will be Punk's first appearance since he was attacked by Drew McIntyre two weeks ago, as the two continue towards their Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood on October 5.