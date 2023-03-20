Rhea Ripley Draws Hard Line With Fans Following Her Around To Get Her Signature

Much like she does during her entrance, 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley has sternly put her foot down.

"People need to respect that no means no," Ripley exclaimed on Twitter. "At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn't a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don't care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day."

Ripley's request comes shortly after reports broke that WWE superstars have begun cutting back on the amount of signings that they will do outside of officially designated meet & greets, due to an uptick in fans using social media to stalk wrestlers' locations. Last month, future-WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was inundated with fans requesting autographs at an airport.

Ripley's request to only sign "personal photos" of her with fans is a way to cut back on the amount of resellers that will harass wrestlers for multiple signatures on things like trading cards and Funko POPs which can then be resold at an immense profit, due to the signature.

There is currently no official mandate from WWE regarding autographs, with the superstars themselves seemingly deciding where the line is for them, as many still don't want to come off as cold or uncaring in the face of immense fan support. "You can tell who's a family with kids who happen to cross paths with us and who's stalking the place with 100 items to sign and flip to the next person for a profit," an unnamed source told PWInsider.