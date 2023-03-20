WWE Talent Cutting Back On Public Autographs As Location Stalking Intensifies

Things have been getting increasingly dicey for wrestlers crossing paths with their fans out in public lately. Last month, soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was surrounded at the airport by autograph seekers armed with photos and other memorabilia trying to secure his signature. However, it's become increasingly clear who is genuinely looking for something to commemorate a chance encounter with one of their favorites and others stalking wrestlers' whereabouts in the name of making money. And, as a result, WWE Superstars are beginning to cut back on what they'll sign in public, according to PWInsider, with trading cards and Funko POPs on the chopping block.

A lot of people backstage were upset with how the Mysterio incident was initially portrayed. The video of his interaction was meant to paint him in a bad light for rejecting "fans." Moments like this have been intensifying though with other WWE Superstars also expressing concern about being mobbed at their hotels with their accommodations being tracked down by outsiders. Several women in the locker room have specifically spoken out about instances of their cars being followed.

At this point, WWE hasn't mandated any particular approach for what talent should do but some have taken it upon themselves to employ a blanket policy for not signing away from designated signings. "You can tell who's a family with kids who happen to cross paths with us and who's stalking the place with 100 items to sign and flip to the next person for a profit," said one unnamed wrestler.