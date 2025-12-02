Dave Meltzer Speculates On Why This WWE Star Isn't Hiroshi Tanahashi's Last Opponent

For weeks, numerous teases from both men and some reports suggested there was a strong chance that Hiroshi Tanahashi's final match would be against WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestle Kingdom 20, though it was ultimately AEW star Kazuchika Okada that was chosen. As it turns out, Nakamura was considered for the spot, according to a report from Trish Spiers of "Social Suplex," with wrestling politics ultimately getting in the way.

Discussing the "Social Suplex" report on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer echoed several aspects of it, including the idea that Nakamura almost left WWE to make the match happen.

"Tanahashi did want to face Nakamura," Meltzer said. "I guess the idea from the story is that Nakamura...because he wanted this match himself, that he wanted to be a free agent, that he wanted to give notice, so there would be no politics anymore. If he was a free agent, it could be Tanahashi/Nakamura. And as the story says, and I don't know if this is accurate or not, this one I have not been able to confirm, essentially the WWE would not release Nakamura. But they wanted Nakamura...the feeling is WWE wanted Nakamura to do the show, with the idea that it would screw with AEW."

Meltzer further suggested there were key reasons New Japan declined to work with Nakamura and WWE once he wasn't released. While AEW was a part of the decision making, Meltzer believes that New Japan's other promotional partner, CMLL, was just as influential in New Japan's decision, stating New Japan didn't want the appearance of working with WWE, now owner of CMLL's rival promotion AAA, which could be seen as a "slap in the face" to CMLL.

"So it's kind of like if they used Nakamura and worked with WWE to put a WWE guy in the main event of their biggest show of the year, then it's kind of like a slap in the face of both AEW and CMLL," Meltzer said. "And that's not something that they were willing to do."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription