WWE NXT NA Champ Ethan Page To Face AAA Star At Deadline

Ethan Page will be defending his North American Championship against AAA's Mr. Iguana at "WWE NXT" Deadline.

Page has been North American Champion for 190 days since dethroning current NXT Champion Ricky Saints in May, having since gone on to defend the title on eight occasions as well as adding the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship to his collection alongside Chelsea Green.

His male contemporary in the match to become Mixed Tag Team Champion at AAA Alianzas was none other than Iguana, defending alongside La Hiedra, and Page similarly emerged victorious in a rematch last month.

With that, and the fact that John Cena had omitted him from the Iron Survivor line-up at Deadline, Page was shown during "NXT" telling Ava that he intended to take the night off. He got into his car and looked set to leave as Ava told him her plans to have him defend the North American title, and he then screamed as it became clear he was sharing the car with his incumbent challenger. Iguana then drove away in Page's car as he called for Ava to call the police, bringing the segment to a close as she mocked him.

Page will be defending the title against a AAA star for the second time in a row, having last defended the title against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Day of the Dead match at Halloween Havoc.