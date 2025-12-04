10 Wrestling Moves That Only Make Sense In Wrestling Physics

"Professional wrestling is fake" is one of those statements that, while laced with truth, still rings entirely untrue. Wrestling is comprised of storylines, preordained conflicts, and an in-ring product presented by all involved as a fighting contest. It's fictional, relying on the presentation and story of the battle. Just like many entertainment mediums that hinge on that idea, wrestling requires collaboration to choreograph and safely execute the moves. Dolph Lundgren never really killed Carl Weathers in the "Rocky IV" boxing ring, after all.

Everything from suplexes, punches, and powerbombs are used in wrestling, as one would see them legitimately used in martial arts competitions. Rampage Jackson powerbombed Ricardo Arona in PRIDE, legitimately knocking his opponent out with the move. But that's not the desired outcome when the move is delivered in professional wrestling. It's to look and sound like it hurts, and there is no way to truly mitigate the pain felt from it, so workers collaborate to deliver the move with an equal balance.

If one searches for it, it can be obvious, the occasional jump into a suplex, the occasional roll into the landing zone of a frog splash. While there are also some legitimately dangerous moves that have been banned for the fact they cannot be performed safely enough.

It also works the other way, and there are some moves that just wouldn't be found anywhere else but the performative fighting of pro wrestling. Moves that suspend all notion of believable physics purely for the love of the game. Moves that may look impressive, may have grown into staples of the sport, but cannot work without true cooperation on both sides. And even, in some instances, more work from the person taking the move than the one performing it.