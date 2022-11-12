The Most Dangerous Wrestling Moves Of All Time

In wrestling, moves are the building blocks that are meant to tell a story once strewn together in the ring. The moves that a wrestler is capable of performing makes them stand out from the rest of the pecking order, wowing the audiences with peak physical strength, toughness, and speed. For a wrestler to adopt the move as a finisher, they have to be able to perform it consistently and safely. Some moves become synonymous with the wrestler who makes them most famous, being protected as to not diminish its value by having someone on the undercard perform it. Wrestlers spend years conditioning their bodies to take these moves that would leave ordinary people crippled. A workout regime can include exercises to reinforce their neck, brutal cardio routines, and other drills meant to improve mobility. All of this is done to reduce the risk of injury and to preserve longevity for the competitor, both in and out of the ring.

Even with this in mind, there are moves that offer a significant risk no matter how skilled the performer is in executing it. Promotions will ban their talent from using moves as a form of risk prevention, as no pop is worth someone having to endure a life-altering injury. With this in mind, there are always dangers when performing and accidents can happen in the most rehearsed of spots. These are trained professionals who've dedicated years of their lives to be able to withstand the most dangerous moves in wrestling.