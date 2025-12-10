WWE SmackDown 6/27/2002: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There would have been very little reason to revisit this episode of "WWE SmackDown" if it wasn't for this segment — Kurt Angle emerging down the ramp donning a headguard and very convincing toupe, coming out as bald in the ring before calling out someone he has never wrestled before to prove their worth. It took a few more jibes from Angle, but sure enough, John Cena emerged for his debut. And we all know what has happened in the decades since.

This Cena is a fresh-faced newcomer, donning bright and short wrestling trunks and boots, and retrospectively stripped of all things you'd come to know as John Cena in the years following. He was hardly special on superficial level, as has been chronicled in anecdotes about almost being released after the debut buzz fizzled out. But watching back, albeit with the benefit of hindsight, this was a great introduction for Cena.

Working opposite legitimately one of the best workers to have stepped through the ropes, there was very little chance that Cena could have had a terrible showing in the five minute contest. That said, it very easily could have been a squash match leading to Angle's eventual win. Instead, Cena got the majority of the offense in and Angle walked out of the match having barely survived his debutant challenger. This match actually carried something that many in contemporary wrestling lack, and that was a sense of urgency and emphasis on the idea that it only took three seconds to win – as opposed to the moves used to get to that point.

Cena was going for pin attempts two, three times in a row, he wanted to pin Angle and it was carried across in what he did. He wasn't setting up for grandiose moves designed for shock and awe, he was slamming Angle to the canvas, rolling him up on his shoulders, and never really gave Angle a chance to breathe in the contest. Angle tried for his signatures, but Cena was just a fly he could not catch in the ring. But that worked the other way when all was said and done, and ultimately the veteran kept his opponent down for the three-count and survived the night.

This was an Angle coming off of submitting Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring, so to have him essentially endure what the newcomer had set Cena in good stead for the future. That immediate future was rocky, but now we know how things have gone, it's fair to say that this is a pivotal moment in WWE history. And it holds up as a fun match too.

Written by Max Everett