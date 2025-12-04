AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe Will Defend Title At Winter Is Coming: Collision

Mark Briscoe will defend his TNT Championship against former champion Daniel Garcia during the "AEW Collision: Winter is Coming" special on December 13.

Briscoe dethroned Kyle Fletcher to become TNT Champion at his fourth attempt at Full Gear last month, with Garcia in the week following making it clear that he wanted the next opportunity at the belt he held until April just gone.

Briscoe addressed Garcia during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" in a backstage segment, recalling their previous two bouts; Briscoe defeated Garcia when they first met in the Continental Classic Blue League in December last year, and then earlier this year Garcia defeated Briscoe to retain the TNT title he held at the time. He laid the foundations for them to meet in their trilogy a week from Saturday, asking Tony Khan to book the match between them, and thus what looks to be his first defense of the title.

Garcia has a record of 4-4-1 in singles contests since losing the TNT title to Adam Cole in April, having turned heel and joined the Death Riders in September after two of the losses came against Jon Moxley. Garcia beat Katsuyori Shibata at All Out's Tailgate Brawl to get his heel run started well, but suffered a defeat in the following match against Darby Allin ahead of Blood & Guts – for which he also wrestled as part of the losing side. Garcia last defeated his former mentor, Matt Menard, via referee's decision during "Collision" to get back to winning ways.