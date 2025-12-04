AEW's Kazuchika Okada Explains Why He Views Upcoming NJPW Match As 'Repayment'

NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to retire at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 20 as he takes on his old rival, AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada. While Okada has previously given his argument for why their match should be the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 20, despite not including a championship, he's yet again sat down for an interview to share his thoughts on Tanahashi and their looming bout.

When asked how it feels like to be Tanahashi's final opponent, Okada expressed that it was a difficult question and he still can't wrap his mind around Tanahashi's retirement. "I think I won't know for sure until the day itself. If I was in NJPW all this time, perhaps I might get a sense that retirement was looming, but I've been over in America; I never really gave it thought," he claimed during an interview with NJPW. "I think it'll be at the end of the year, when I'm finished with the AEW schedule, and next is the Tokyo Dome, that's when I'll be able to give it more thought."

Despite this, Okada admitted that everything about his success in pro wrestling started with Tanahashi, and it only makes sense for him to be the one to retire him. The "Rainmaker" then noted that it might sound self-centered to put it that way, but that he ultimately expressed that things are deeper than that. "But in the end, I feel this is a repayment in a way," he said.